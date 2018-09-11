43 dead as Indian bus carrying pilgrims plunges into valley
Accidents on India's notorious roads claim the lives of more than 150,000 people each year.
NEW DELHI - Forty-three people died in southern India on Tuesday when a bus taking pilgrims from a temple plunged into a valley, an official said, in the latest horrific crash on the country's roads.
"We have pulled out the bodies and we are taking them to the hospital for autopsy," B Rajesham, a senior administrative official, told AFP.
Passengers who survived the accident in Jagtial district of Telangana state were being treated for injuries. An investigation has been ordered.
The bus was returning from the famous Hindu temple of Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy when it skidded off the road, the Press Trust of India reported.
Television footage showed residents carrying the injured up a hill after pulling them out from the mangled bus.
NDTV quoted witnesses as saying the driver was speeding and lost control of the vehicle.
Accidents on India's notorious roads claim the lives of more than 150,000 people each year.
Most accidents are blamed on poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and reckless driving.
On 28 July, a bus carrying university workers plunged off a mountain road into a valley in western India, killing 33 people.
That vehicle was taking staff from the Dapoli Agriculture University to a popular hill station in the state of Maharashtra for a picnic.
The same month 48 people were killed, and many others badly injured in the north of the country when an overcrowded bus hurtled into a gorge in the Himalayan foothills.
Popular in World
-
17 years on, workers still search for 9/11 remains
-
These are countries that eat most meat
-
[WATCH] Mass evacuations ahead of Hurricane Florence
-
[WATCH] 9/11 memorial honours victims of United 93
-
Serena Williams fined for US Open code violations
-
Islamic State ambush kills 21 regime fighters in southern Syria
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.