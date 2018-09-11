2 Katlehong siblings die allegedly from food poisoning
It’s understood the children had suffered stomach cramps and were vomiting.
JOHANNESBURG - Two siblings have died in Katlehong allegedly from food poisoning.
The City of Ekurhuleni says the children aged seven and 10 were taken by a teacher from the Kumalo Primary School to a local clinic on Tuesday after they showed signs of sickness.
It’s understood the children had suffered stomach cramps and were vomiting.
Both boys died at the clinic.
A third child also related to the two boys is still being treated for similar symptoms. The mother of the children has been taken in for questioning.
Spokesperson Themba Radebe said: “The mother was taken in for questioning so that we could establish the circumstances surrounding the poisoning because it is clear that it’s not something that comes from the school environment considering that there was a third child that was at home showing the same symptoms.”
Meanwhile, the Gauteng Education Department says it’s deeply saddened by the deaths of the two primary school boys.
The department says it is appointed an independent team to establish the cause of their deaths and to verify all available statements from the school and parents.
MEC Panyaza Lesufi said: “As the department, we are deeply saddened by the turn of events. To lose two kids at the same time within school hours - it’s a sad day. We just have to do everything within our powers to establish the facts and ensure that it doesn’t reoccur so that our children can feel safe.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] JHB hero biker foils smash and grab in peak hour traffic
-
ANC wants Jacob Zuma, other leaders implicated in state capture to testify
-
Some ANC branches intend challenging December conference outcome - Magashule
-
Lifestyle audits: There'll be no exceptions - Ramaphosa
-
[EXCLUSIVE] Matuba apologises to ‘Sunday Times’ journalist over gun picture
-
State capture inquiry postponed until further notice
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.