2 Katlehong siblings die allegedly from food poisoning

It’s understood the children had suffered stomach cramps and were vomiting.

Picture: Refilwe Thobega/EWN
Picture: Refilwe Thobega/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Two siblings have died in Katlehong allegedly from food poisoning.

The City of Ekurhuleni says the children aged seven and 10 were taken by a teacher from the Kumalo Primary School to a local clinic on Tuesday after they showed signs of sickness.

It’s understood the children had suffered stomach cramps and were vomiting.

Both boys died at the clinic.

A third child also related to the two boys is still being treated for similar symptoms. The mother of the children has been taken in for questioning.

Spokesperson Themba Radebe said: “The mother was taken in for questioning so that we could establish the circumstances surrounding the poisoning because it is clear that it’s not something that comes from the school environment considering that there was a third child that was at home showing the same symptoms.”

Meanwhile, the Gauteng Education Department says it’s deeply saddened by the deaths of the two primary school boys.

The department says it is appointed an independent team to establish the cause of their deaths and to verify all available statements from the school and parents.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi said: “As the department, we are deeply saddened by the turn of events. To lose two kids at the same time within school hours - it’s a sad day. We just have to do everything within our powers to establish the facts and ensure that it doesn’t reoccur so that our children can feel safe.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

