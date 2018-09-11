10 charged with fraud, money laundering in Harry Gwala Municipality scam

The 10 suspects include five officials from the Harry Gwala District Municipality, four company directors and the husband of one of the officials.

DURBAN - Ten suspects accused of stealing over a million rand from the Harry Gwala District Municipality have been charged with money laundering, fraud and corruption after appearing in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

The group, aged between 20 and 48, was arrested earlier on Tuesday after being implicated in the scam.

The African National Congress-led region has been one of the hotspots for political killings which has claimed the lives of former ANC Youth League Secretary General Sindiso Magaqa, Umzimkhulu Municipal Speaker Khaya Thobela and councillor Mduduzi Tshibase.

All victims are believed to have been murdered for being outspoken about corruption within the region.

The 10 suspects include five officials from the Harry Gwala District Municipality, four company directors and the husband of one of the officials.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says there will be plenty more cases brought against municipal officials within the same region in the next two weeks.

“Today we arrested about 10 suspects who are officials from the Harry Gwala District Municipality as well as various people who actually conspired to steal about R1.3 million from the municipality itself, claiming they’ve done some work but never delivered.”

All 10 have been granted bail of between R2,000 and R5,000 and will be back in court on 9 November.