1 shot dead, 2 critically wounded in Manenberg shooting

CAPE TOWN - Three people, including a seven-year-old child, have been shot in Manenberg.

A gang member was killed in Monday night's attack.

The police's Wesley Twigg said: “The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident are being investigated after a 32-year-old male was shot and fatally wounded. And a 28-year-old and seven-year-old, both males, elsewhere were shot and wounded last night around 7 pm.”

