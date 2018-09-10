‘Zuma is harbouring hatred over how ANC treated him’
Cosatu is convinced that Jacob Zuma may be part of a grouping in the ANC which is undermining the current leadership.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress’ (ANC) alliance partner Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) says former President Jacob Zuma is harbouring anger and hatred about how he was treated by his party.
The federation has responded to the latest Sunday Times front page story about a meeting Zuma attended with other ANC leaders, including former ANC North West chair Supra Mahumapelo, Meokgo Matuba from the Women's League and the KZN leader of the youth league.
The story alleged the meeting was held in secret to discuss a plot to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Cosatu is convinced that Zuma may be part of a grouping in the ANC which is undermining the current leadership.
General secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali said: “There is a fight back, we can deny as much as we do, it may not be an open thing, but you can see what is happening.”
He says Zuma seems to be an angry man.
“He seems to be holding a deep hatred in terms of how he has been treated in the ANC.”
Cosatu says if the so-called secret plot to oust Ramaphosa gains momentum, it will advise the president to dissolve Parliament and start afresh.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
