Young M.A sets the record straight at Hip-Hop Herstory concert

The Hip-Hop Herstory concert highlighted the evolution of women in hip-hop. Setting the stage on fire alongside American rapper Young M.A, were Nadia Nakai, Fifi Cooper, Moozlie and others.

JOHANNESBURG - American rapper Young M.A had her South African fans in the palm of her had when she performed at the Hip Hop Herstory concert.

Young M.A of triple platinum hit single Ooouuu dropped heavy bars: "The world is full of all kinds of criminals, but you are so mad because I’m gay, as if my being gay is so important,” to loud cheers and applause.

Young M.A on stage

Castle Lite unlocked an African first, making history with a lineup of only hip-hop divas; and taking it a step further with an all-female band.

It was a fully immersive experience tapping into all pillars of hip-hop, from dance, fashion and graffiti - allowing women to tell their story of hip-hop through their own lens.

Emceeing stars like K Naomi, Tumi Voster, Patty Monroe, Ms Cosmo, Thabsie & Lerato Sengadi showed up in solidarity of the hip-hop culture.

Nadia Nakai on stage.

The performances by the all-female lineup Nakai, Moozlie, Gigi La Mayne & Rouge had the crowd buzzing as they jammed to past and new hip-hop hits from legends to the new school, with the likes of Relo, Fifi Copper and a surprise performance by Boity of her new single Wuz Dat!

Rouge and Moozlie.

HerStory pushed the boundaries and further revealed international female royalty in the guise of Angela Yee of Breakfast Club fame, Queens-born rapper Roxanne Shante.