World Suicide Prevention Day: Suicide ‘completed’ every hour in SA

Reports indicate South Africa has a suicide rate of 14 per 100,000 people, which is higher than other African countries.

JOHANNESBURG - With Monday marking World Suicide Prevention Day, a doctor at the Stellenbosch Psychology Department says on average, a suicide is completed every hour in South Africa.

Dr Jason Baijies says untreated mental health conditions contribute significantly to the high suicide rate.

He says stigma in society remains a stumbling block.

“That certainly hampers our ability to get statistics about suicide because sometimes when suicide happens, families don’t want to talk about it or acknowledge it in that way."

This world is better because you're in it.

It needs your smile and your laughter.

Your honesty and your heartbreak.

Your hurdles and your triumphs.

It needs everything you are and everything you will be.



World Suicide Prevention Day@TWLOHA#TomorrowNeedsYou #TWLOHA #WSPD18 pic.twitter.com/TSBkmYfvR4 — Angel Wallace (@angel2283) September 10, 2018

World Suicide Prevention Day and the start of National Suicide Prevention Week. Take the time to learn warning signs for suicide. If you are concerned ask the question “Are you considering suicide?” This question could save someone’s live. #mosoccess #suicideprevention pic.twitter.com/agQzNVr00U — MissouriSoccess (@MOSOCCESS) September 10, 2018

World Suicide Prevention Day - Have the courage to live. #SuicidePreventionDay pic.twitter.com/59e7qkvJvy — Devin Gray (@DevinGrayLLC) September 10, 2018

If this article has raised issues for you or if you’re concerned about someone you know, call the South African Depression and Anxiety Group’s Suicide Crisis Line on 0800 567 567.