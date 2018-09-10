White Paper to ready SA to capitalise on fourth industrial revolution released

The draft White Paper on science and technology seeks to enable South Africa to participate in the new world order which would increase automation and digitisation.

PRETORIA - The Science and Technology Department has released a draft White Paper which aims to ready South Africa to capitalise on the fourth industrial revolution.

Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane announced at a briefing in Pretoria on Monday that members of the public have 30 days to weigh in on the document.

The first White Paper on science and technology was adopted in 1996.

The department wants to raise the profile of science, technology and innovation by instilling an innovation culture.

It also wants to see increased investment in the sector.

The White Paper will set the policy direction for the next 15 years.

While a copy of the draft paper can be downloaded from the department’s website, a summit is scheduled for 9 November to engage interested parties on its contents.