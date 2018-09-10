Khabazela shares some of the most popular tweets, posts, and videos on 'What's gone viral'.

Imagine giving birth in a moving car?

Imagine doing it while your children are watching?

Scary isn't it?

Well, a mother gave birth to her fifth child in the passenger seat of a moving car - in front of her children, who watched on in shock as she delivered the baby with her bare hands while screaming in pain.

Listen below to the full what's gone viral with Khabazela:

This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] A woman gives birth...in a moving car