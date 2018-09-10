[WATCH] Bheki Ntshalintshali: Cosatu membership is plummeting
Politics
Khabazela shares some of the most popular tweets, posts, and videos on 'What's gone viral'.
Imagine giving birth in a moving car?
Imagine doing it while your children are watching?
Scary isn't it?
Well, a mother gave birth to her fifth child in the passenger seat of a moving car - in front of her children, who watched on in shock as she delivered the baby with her bare hands while screaming in pain.
Listen below to the full what's gone viral with Khabazela:
This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] A woman gives birth...in a moving car
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.