Transnet chief executive will learn fate following misconduct claims

PRETORIA - Transnet chief executive Siyabonga Gama is expected to find out on Monday whether he will stay on in his job or be placed on precautionary suspension.

The parastatal's board has already suspended two executives.

Gama, Thamsanqa Jiyane and Lindiwe Mdletshe have been implicated in wrongdoing.

An investigation implicated the trio in allegations of misconduct, including the contravention of the Public Finance Management Act and Transnet procurement policies.

The suspensions came following concerns by the board that the trio would interfere or jeopardise the investigation.

Meanwhile, former board member Seth Gumede, who was fired in May, will turn to the High Court in Pretoria today to get his job back.

