TNA Media received over R173m from business with state, says Treasury official

Jan Gilliland is giving evidence at the state capture inquiry.

JOHANNESBURG – A national Treasury official has confirmed that the Gupta family's former media company TNA Media received more than R173 million from doing business with the state.

The commission is slowly working its way through allegations of looting, abuse of power and violations of government processes to benefit the Guptas and others linked to former president Jacob Zuma.

Gilliland has explained that Treasury has access to the database that tracks orders and payments made by government departments.

He's testified that the department found 11 bank accounts linked to the formerly Gupta owned TNA Media and the now-defunct The New Age newspaper.

“And there’s multiple variances there, for example, the first one is TNA Media, (Pty Limited). The next one is just TNA Media. Lower down, The New Age. The total amount for all those business amounts to R173.6 million [sic].”

