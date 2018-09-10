TNA Media received over R173m from business with state, says Treasury official

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • -2°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
Go

TNA Media received over R173m from business with state, says Treasury official

Jan Gilliland is giving evidence at the state capture inquiry.

A screengrab of Treasury official Jan Gilliland at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry on 10 September 2018.
A screengrab of Treasury official Jan Gilliland at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry on 10 September 2018.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – A national Treasury official has confirmed that the Gupta family's former media company TNA Media received more than R173 million from doing business with the state.

Jan Gilliland is giving evidence at the state capture inquiry.

The commission is slowly working its way through allegations of looting, abuse of power and violations of government processes to benefit the Guptas and others linked to former president Jacob Zuma.

Gilliland has explained that Treasury has access to the database that tracks orders and payments made by government departments.

He's testified that the department found 11 bank accounts linked to the formerly Gupta owned TNA Media and the now-defunct The New Age newspaper.

“And there’s multiple variances there, for example, the first one is TNA Media, (Pty Limited). The next one is just TNA Media. Lower down, The New Age. The total amount for all those business amounts to R173.6 million [sic].”

WATCH: Treasury's Jan Gilliland gives evidence at state capture inquiry

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA