These are the world's most attractive countries for foreign workers

According to the latest edition of the Boston Consulting Group’s Decoding Global Talent, workers are most likely to want to head to the United States, Germany or Canada.

If you had to move abroad for work, where would you most like to go?

Although just under half say they would prefer not to move to another country.

Despite recent policy changes that are less than welcoming towards immigrants, the US remains the most attractive country for foreign workers.

It is the number one choice of people living in Latin America, the Caribbean, and sub-Saharan Africa, and second among workers from the Middle East and North Africa and Europe.

Germany has replaced the UK in second position. According to the report, workers from countries like Spain, Denmark, Poland, and Romania who were previously keen on the UK, now have their eye on Germany. The country has welcomed many foreigners in recent years, and has a booming economy.

Canada, with an immigration policy that welcomes the young and well educated, providing they can speak English or French, is third. According to the 2016 census, more than one-fifth of the Canadian population was born in another country. The majority of new immigrants (60%) were admitted under an economic category.

Australia, in fourth place, has appeared in the top five for the first time. Workers living in the UK said Australia was their preferred destination, while those in India and South Africa put it second.

However, not every country saw a drop in enthusiasm among workers for a cross-border move. More than 90% of Indians and 70% of Brazilians now say they would be willing to move to another country for the right job, up significantly since 2014.

Willingness to work abroad has also increased substantially in the US and UK, perhaps as a result of the seismic political shifts seen there in recent years.

Decoding Global Talent is an international survey of labour trends and work preferences of 366,000 people in 197 countries.

Written by Alex Gray, Formative Content.

This article was republished courtesy of the World Economic Forum.