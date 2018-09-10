'Sunday Times' stands by its story on alleged plot to unseat Ramaphosa

The paper alleged Jacob Zuma held a secret meeting in Durban last week with top ANC officials including Ace Magashule, Supra Mahumapelo and the two leaders from the youth and women's leagues.

JOHANNESBURG - The Sunday Times says it stands by its article on an alleged plot by some African National Congress (ANC) members to unseat President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In a front-page story, the paper alleged former President Jacob Zuma held a secret meeting in Durban last week with top ANC officials including secretary-general Ace Magashule, former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo and the two leaders from the youth and women's leagues.

The ruling party has called the reports blatant lies and fabrications and wants the Sunday Times to retract the article.

But political editor Sibongakonke Shobe insists the story is sound.

“We’ve seen a lot of people asking why did we write a story about just one meeting. It’s not a story about one meeting, it’s a story about a number of meetings that have taken place. And we have spoken to people who have insight on what is happening. It is not just people on the street, it’s people in very influential positions within the ANC.”

He says none of the implicated officials has addressed the allegations.

“None of them are talking about the gist of the matter. Were they in that meeting? What was discussed? All that they are saying is that we are reporting rumours, but none of them is saying ‘there was no meeting, I didn’t go’.”

