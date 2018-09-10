Suicide car bomb rams local government building in Somalia's capital
A Reuters witness saw huge clouds of smoke above the city following a loud blast and gunfire.
MOGADISHU - A suicide car bomb rammed into a local government office in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu on Monday causing casualties, a police officer told Reuters.
“A suicide car bomb rammed into the office of Hodan district of Mogadishu. There are casualties but so far we do not have a figure,” major Mohamed Nur, a police officer, told Reuters.
Witnesses said the office was destroyed.
“A speeding 4x4 car ran into the district office,” witness Hussein Osman told Reuters. “I ran away and now I see from far the office completely destroyed. I see ambulances carrying casualties but I cannot make out how many dead or injured. I could see five people being taken by ambulance.”
Last week, a suicide car bomb destroyed another district office of Mogadishu.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.
Al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab frequently carry out bombings and gun attacks in the capital Mogadishu and other parts of Somalia.
They are fighting to topple Somalia’s Western-backed central government and establish their own rule based on their strict interpretation of Islamic law.
