EFF invasion compounded bad trading conditions, says Smokehouse & Grill

JOHANNESBURG – The Smokehouse & Grill in Braamfontein has announced that it has been forced to close its doors following a demonstration by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) last week.

The EFF's protest was in response to the racism scandal involving Adam Catzavelos who was a former owner of the restaurant.

Catzavelos came under fire last month after a video he took of himself where he uses the K-word to describe black people went viral.

The outlet says bad trading conditions following the EFF protest has forced it to permanently close its doors.

The restaurant says 29 jobs have been lost as a result, putting the livelihoods of the families they support at risk.

Catzavelos was dismissed from his role at the Smokehouse and Grill, with the restaurant distancing itself from him shortly after the video surfaced.

Despite business slowing down at the institution after the scandal, the restaurant says the EFF's invasion compounded its reputational damage.

The restaurant's management has maintained that it rejects racism and discrimination of any form.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)