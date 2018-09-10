Treasury official expected to give testimony at #StateCaptureInquiry

Last week Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo ruled that certain implicated individuals will have the opportunity to cross-examine witnesses, but he hasn't yet decided on the applications by the Guptas and Duduzane Zuma.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture inquiry continues on Monday morning, with evidence from a national Treasury official expected to be heard today.

Jan Gilliland from national Treasury is expected to be the next witness to testify at the state capture inquiry. His colleague Willie Mathebula testified last month about government's procurement processes.

Zondo also indicated that he'll decide whether legal teams for the Guptas and Zuma can cross-examine witnesses sometime this week.

Ajay Gupta’s lawyer argued that his client will give evidence but not on South African soil, due to what he calls “the incompetence of the Hawks” and “the confusion” on what his client would be charged with.

The commission's legal team is also in the process of identifying and consulting with other witnesses who may be called to appear over the next few weeks.

