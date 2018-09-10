Treasury official expected to give testimony at #StateCaptureInquiry
Last week Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo ruled that certain implicated individuals will have the opportunity to cross-examine witnesses, but he hasn't yet decided on the applications by the Guptas and Duduzane Zuma.
JOHANNESBURG - The state capture inquiry continues on Monday morning, with evidence from a national Treasury official expected to be heard today.
Last week, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo ruled that certain implicated individuals will have the opportunity to cross-examine witnesses, but he hasn't yet decided on the applications by the Guptas and Duduzane Zuma.
Jan Gilliland from national Treasury is expected to be the next witness to testify at the state capture inquiry. His colleague Willie Mathebula testified last month about government's procurement processes.
Zondo also indicated that he'll decide whether legal teams for the Guptas and Zuma can cross-examine witnesses sometime this week.
Ajay Gupta’s lawyer argued that his client will give evidence but not on South African soil, due to what he calls “the incompetence of the Hawks” and “the confusion” on what his client would be charged with.
The commission's legal team is also in the process of identifying and consulting with other witnesses who may be called to appear over the next few weeks.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
ANC wants report on alleged plot to unseat Ramaphosa retracted
-
Report: 29 people to lose their jobs at Catzevelos-linked eatery
-
ANC rejects reports of plot to oust Ramaphosa
-
Top ANC people want to oust President Ramaphosa - report
-
The difference between Level 6B and Level 5 water restrictions
-
Maimane threatens lawsuit against Ramaphosa over Eskom’s R33bn China loan
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.