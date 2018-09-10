Popular Topics
SA ready to intervene in MTN-Nigeria disput - Cwele

Minister Siyabonga Cwele also said that MTN has told the South African government that talks continue between the company and the Nigerian government.

FILE: Minister of Telecommunications and Postal Services Siyabonga Cwele during the ICT Africa Forum 2017 in Cape Town on 7 November 2017. Picture: GCIS.
FILE: Minister of Telecommunications and Postal Services Siyabonga Cwele during the ICT Africa Forum 2017 in Cape Town on 7 November 2017. Picture: GCIS.
one hour ago

DURBAN, South Africa - The South African government is ready to intervene in a dispute between telecoms company MTN Group and the Nigerian government, if MTN asks for help, South Africa’s Telecommunications Minister Siyabonga Cwele told Reuters.

“If they need our assistance, then we will engage our counterpart in Nigeria,” Cwele said on the sidelines of a telecoms conference in Durban.

Cwele also said that MTN has told the South African government that talks continue between the company and the Nigerian government.

