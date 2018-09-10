Popular Topics
Sewage crisis leaves Vereeniging parents fuming

Outside Lebohang Secondary School, large piles of rubbish are strewn across the street infused in puddles of raw sewage. A breeding ground for water borne diseases.

Raw sewage at a settlement in Boipatong in the Vaal area. Picture; Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
Raw sewage at a settlement in Boipatong in the Vaal area. Picture; Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
59 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Parents at a local school in Vereeniging are up in arms over their children's exposure to toxic waste and raw sewage flowing into the premises.

They have told Eyewitness News how pupils are battling to learn and are falling ill daily due to the environmental hazards.

The pollution, in the form of contaminated water, has spread through roads, homes and even the Vaal River.

Outside Lebohang Secondary School, large piles of rubbish are strewn across the street infused in puddles of raw sewage, a breeding ground for water borne diseases.

And, this is a few metres from the school entrance where dozens of pupils have to walk through. Even cars struggle to navigate their way through it.

Nonky Dladla is a caretaker and a parent at the school.

She says pupils often require medical treatment for various illnesses such as skin rashes and diarrhoea.

“Our children are sick, they always scratching their bodies because they develop skin rashes.”

Motidikoe Mokoena, who's also a member of the school governing body, says pupils battle to concentrate due to the stench and the flies in the classrooms.

“When it’s hot the classrooms are filled with flies. The admin building is worse.”

The parents say despite marching to the local municipality several times, their cries have fallen on deaf ears.

WATCH: Boipatong community living with raw sewage for over five years

