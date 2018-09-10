SA electoral system should be changed, says former IEC chair
Brigalia Bam says 25 years into democracy, systems should be modified to meet the demands of society.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) chair Brigalia Bam says the electoral system should be changed so officials account to voters and not political parties.
Bam says 25 years into democracy, systems should be modified to meet the demands of society.
She says South Africans should not be scared of change in the electoral regime as it has happened elsewhere in the world.
Bam says politicians owe their careers to their political parties but are never accountable to voters who elected those parties into power.
She says the electoral system should be reviewed.
“To make South Africans comfortable, we should use the word modification of some of our electoral system. There are things that are key. We don’t have to change everything.”
Bam says there should be clear regulations around the careers of politicians and what is expected of them.
She says countries that have increased accountability patterns have never stayed with the same electoral system, adding South Africa would be no exception in order to progress.
Bam has also reiterated some of her sentiments from her book on an electoral system that will encourage greater responsibility and accountability from political leaders.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
