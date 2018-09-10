SA director Jahmil X.T. Qubeka premiers film at Toronto Film Festival
It's called 'Sew the Winter to My Skin' and is set in the early 1950s South Africa.
NEW YORK - South African director Jahmil X.T. Qubeka is showing his latest film to audiences at the Toronto Film Festival.
It's called Sew the Winter to My Skin and is set in the early 1950's South Africa.
Qubeka says he’s grown since his previous film debuted at the festival in 2013 Of Good Report.
“I am just more clear about what I’m after. I want the film to travel and audiences to engage it.”
Sew the Winter to My Skin is based on the story of John Kepe, an outlaw who robbed white colonialist farmers and gave to the poor.
“The whole scope of it for me it just gave me a canvas where I can really tassel with the complexitites of humanity.”
The film opens the Cape Town film festival next month.
WATCH: Trailer to ‘Sew the Winter to My Skin’
