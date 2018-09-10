Rheinmetall Denel Munition to resume testing following deadly explosion

A week ago, eight workers were killed in a blast. Experts say blast walls surrounding the N16 unit have been completely destroyed and the building has collapsed.

CAPE TOWN - Rheinmetall Denel Munition has advised that testing will resume at its Somerset West site on Monday, the first time since a deadly explosion.

Rheinmetall Denel Munition CEO Norbert Schulze says it was important to inform the community that testing would be resuming.

Schulze says the company understands that the community is still traumatised after last week's deadly explosion, adding that they wanted to make every effort to be sensitive to heightened fears.

Schulze notes that the company will continue its series of daily updates to the community and to the media.

A detailed process is underway to first identify the victims and assist the family.

The explosion site has been declared safe for inspection.

A multidisciplinary team consisting of the SAPS, the Department of Labour and an independent specialist is working on the investigation.

VIDEO: Rheinmetall Denel Munition CEO explains their manufacturing process

