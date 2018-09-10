'Govt to accelerate licensing of new radio spectrum to mobile operators'
Allocation of spectrum is seen as key to expanding broadband services in Africa's most industrialised economy.
DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday that the government will accelerate the licensing of delayed radio frequency spectrum to mobile operators.
Allocation of the spectrum is seen as key to expanding broadband services in Africa's most industrialised economy, where the high cost of telecommunications is a barrier to doing business.
"Government has recently decided to accelerate the licensing of the radio frequency spectrum in the 2.6 gigahertz, the 700 megahertz and the 800 megahertz band to hasten the growth of mobile telecommunications," Ramaphosa told delegates at the opening of the International Telecommunication Union Telecom World Conference.
