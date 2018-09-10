Probe underway after CT Metrorail commuters thrown off moving train

Dan Plato shares mayoral ambitions for Cape Town
Police are still searching for the killers of a Metrorail commuter.
CAPE TOWN - Police are still searching for the killers of a Metrorail commuter.
Nine men were robbed, assaulted and thrown out of a moving train between Eerste River and Lynedoch stations on Friday night.
One of the victims died.
Metrorail's Richard Walker says: “Firstly, we are saddened by the death of one of the commuters. It’s actually horrific that after robbing defenceless commuters, they were thrown from a moving train. It’s like the lives of people mean nothing.”
