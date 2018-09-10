Prasa on brink of financial collapse
It’s recorded losses for the 2016/17 financial year of almost a billion rand, nearly doubling its losses on the previous year.
CAPE TOWN - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) is teetering on the brink of financial collapse.
In issuing the agency with a qualified audit opinion, the Auditor-General says that Prasa's ability to operate as a going concern is questionable.
A year overdue, Prasa has finally submitted its annual report for the 2016/17 financial year to Parliament.
The delays have partly been ascribed to uncertainty over whether the agency can continue to operate as a going concern.
The group has recorded a loss of R928 million up from R554 million the previous year.
Only 55% of its targets were met in the year under review.
Irregular expenditure topped R20.3 billion, while fruitless and wasteful expenditure reached just shy of a billion rand.
But the Auditor-General says that lack of a proper system for identifying and disclosing all irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure, means that he cannot say for certain whether this is the true extent of wasted money.
