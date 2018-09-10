Police officer wounded in Soweto shootout with criminals

Two officers were patrolling the area when they approached a suspicious vehicle on the N12.

JOHANNESBURG – A police officer has been wounded in a shooting in Protea Glen, Soweto.

Occupants of another vehicle passing the scene opened fire on the policemen.

The police's Vish Naidoo says no one has been arrested.