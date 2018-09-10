Nugent Commission to host another session of public hearings

The first set of public hearings allowed former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and former executives such as Gene Ravele to set the tone for the damage done to Sars.

JOHANNESBURG - The Nugent Commission of Inquiry into tax administration and governance at South African Revenue Service (Sars) has announced it will host another session of public hearings at the end of this month.

This follows Bain and Company’s announcement that the consultancy firm has set aside the R164 million fee it charged Sars to develop a new operating model.

Managing partner Vittorio Massone testified at the commission two weeks ago where he conceded there were significant shortfalls in the process to draft a new structure for the revenue service.

The first set of public hearings allowed former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and former executives such as Gene Ravele to set the tone for the damage done to Sars.

Then two weeks ago, former and current employees at various levels painted a picture of a decimated revenue service, which had shed capacity to collect taxes and suffered under low morale.

The commission then got to hear from Massone, who defended the operating model his company had developed, saying it was a sudden change in management which led to the current crisis.

The third set of hearings scheduled in two weeks’ time will allow those who have been implicated in wrongdoing such as suspended Commissioner Tom Moyane an opportunity to reply.

