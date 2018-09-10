NC police hunt teen’s killers

The 16-year-old's body was found last Thursday in Pampierstad.

CAPE TOWN - Northern Cape police are hunting for the killers of a teenager who was strangled to death.

The 16-year-old's body was found last Thursday in Pampierstad.

The police's Sergio Kock says: “SAPS is investigating the murder after the discovery of the deceased boy. It happened on Thursday, 6 September. No one has been arrested yet.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)