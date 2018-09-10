Popular Topics
Go

Mzekezeke makes return just in time for festive season

Just in time for the festive season's "mnandi" vibes, Mzekezeke, the masked comical artist - and grandson of Gogo Khelina - from Tembisa will be hitting a few parties to take us all the way back.

Mzekezeke. Picture: @MzekezekTS/Twitter
Mzekezeke. Picture: @MzekezekTS/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Ask any South African who listened to Kwaito in the early 2000s and they'll tell you that Mzekezeke was on top of the game back then.

Now, just in time for the festive season's "mnandi" vibes, the masked comical artist - grandson of Gogo Khelina - from Tembisa will be hitting a few parties to take us all the way back.

The announcement was made by DJ Sbu (who everybody still insists is actually Mzekezeke) yesterday. DJ Sbu co-owned TS Records, the label which released Kwaito stars such as "Mzakes Man", as Mzekezeke is also known, and the late Brown Dash, among others.

According to DJ Sbu, Mzekezeke will be performing his old songs that are now Kwaito classics at 21 shows this festive season.

Fans received the news with tons of excitement.

