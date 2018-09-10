Mzekezeke makes return just in time for festive season
Just in time for the festive season's "mnandi" vibes, Mzekezeke, the masked comical artist - and grandson of Gogo Khelina - from Tembisa will be hitting a few parties to take us all the way back.
JOHANNESBURG - Ask any South African who listened to Kwaito in the early 2000s and they'll tell you that Mzekezeke was on top of the game back then.
The announcement was made by DJ Sbu (who everybody still insists is actually Mzekezeke) yesterday. DJ Sbu co-owned TS Records, the label which released Kwaito stars such as "Mzakes Man", as Mzekezeke is also known, and the late Brown Dash, among others.
According to DJ Sbu, Mzekezeke will be performing his old songs that are now Kwaito classics at 21 shows this festive season.
#BREAKINGNEWS Looks like @mzekezekets is back 🤣. KWAITO music might just be back!— RIPProMkhize (@djsbu) September 9, 2018
21 shows booked for this festive. No hit song. No new music. No tv show. Just the love.
It's amazing the power of a brand built 17 years ago still resonates with South Africans to this day NAMANJE pic.twitter.com/d4kEHX6oUq
Fans received the news with tons of excitement.
I will give you all my money just to see @djsbu and @MzekezekeTS sharing the stage https://t.co/z0dSqHRFAo— Just Mpho (@mphosimango25) September 9, 2018
I refuse to die without seeing @MzekezekeTS's face pic.twitter.com/DJEnDpg7bS— Ntandokazi Novukuza (@NtandokaziNovu2) September 9, 2018
2018 is wild @MzekezekeTS is back🔥🔥 kusazoba lit— Bearded Albashir (@alba_zulu) September 9, 2018
@djsbu thank you man for bringing back @MzekezekeTS will definitely love to see him getting a spot @MassivMetro hope u working hard to bring back the @izinyoka too.#RipBrownDash— Freshkanjani (@Naty_Mabhena) September 9, 2018
We all know that @djsbu is our legendary mzekezeke no need of that other guy to confirm anything. we won't believe him anyways.— Mr Gabara (@GabaraMutshidzi) September 9, 2018
