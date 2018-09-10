Mnangagwa swears in new members of his cabinet

The ministers took their oath of office at a ceremony at State House on Monday.

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been swearing in members of his new cabinet.

There are a lot of hopes riding on this new cabinet, which is seen as leaner and more competent than previous ones.

All eyes will be on the new finance minister, top economist Mthuli Ncube, to see whether he’s given the freedom to pursue policies that can ease Zimbabwe’s economic crisis – even if those policies are unpopular with the ruling party Zanu-PF.

The Movement for Democratic Change Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa is expected to announce its own shadow cabinet at the party’s anniversary celebrations on Saturday.

In a statement over the weekend, Chamisa’s spokesman said Mnangagwa’s inclusion of a few prominent individuals to his new cabinet was a hoax meant to boost a weak president.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)