Minister Dlodlo concerned about lack of service delivery to Diepsloot

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • -2°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
Go

Minister Dlodlo concerned about lack of service delivery to Diepsloot

Public Services and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo visited the area on Monday as part of the Public Services Activities Month.

Public Services and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo in Diepsloot. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN
Public Services and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo in Diepsloot. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN
32 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Public Services and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo says she's concerned about the lack of service delivery to Diepsloot, north west of Johannesburg.

She visited the area on Monday as part of the Public Services Activities Month.

Dlodlo was accompanied by the departments of Home Affairs, Labour and the Social Security Agency to offer various services to residents.

The minister says she is troubled by the conditions the community lives in.

“The type of life that people live here is untenable, living in the midst of sewage, the houses are too close to one another and at some point, I thought it was one house while it was two homes. It’s just too close for comfort.”

Dlodlo has revealed the majority of Diesploot residents do not possess birth certificates.

She says she was made aware of the problem when she visited the area.

“It would appear that the problem of birth certificates is quite high in this area. It is not going to end today, we have a group of community development workers that are going to be visiting each and every household to determine the extent of the problem with regards to birth certificates and any form of identification.”

WATCH: Ayanda Dlodlo concerned about service delivery in Diepsloot

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA