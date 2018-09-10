Minister Dlodlo concerned about lack of service delivery to Diepsloot

Public Services and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo visited the area on Monday as part of the Public Services Activities Month.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Services and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo says she's concerned about the lack of service delivery to Diepsloot, north west of Johannesburg.

She visited the area on Monday as part of the Public Services Activities Month.

Dlodlo was accompanied by the departments of Home Affairs, Labour and the Social Security Agency to offer various services to residents.

The minister says she is troubled by the conditions the community lives in.

“The type of life that people live here is untenable, living in the midst of sewage, the houses are too close to one another and at some point, I thought it was one house while it was two homes. It’s just too close for comfort.”

Dlodlo has revealed the majority of Diesploot residents do not possess birth certificates.

She says she was made aware of the problem when she visited the area.



“It would appear that the problem of birth certificates is quite high in this area. It is not going to end today, we have a group of community development workers that are going to be visiting each and every household to determine the extent of the problem with regards to birth certificates and any form of identification.”

WATCH: Ayanda Dlodlo concerned about service delivery in Diepsloot