Mandela Foundation ‘offended’ by Ayanda Mabulu's Nazi artwork
The painting was on display at the FNB Joburg Art Fair, which ran from Friday to Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG - The Nelson Mandela Foundation says the latest artwork by controversial artist Ayanda Mabulu which depicts the former president doing a Nazi salute superimposed on the Nazi flag is deeply offensive and unreal.
The painting was on display at the FNB Joburg Art Fair, which ran from Friday to Sunday.
The foundation says the message the painting reflects is misdirected because it puts Mandela - a man who fought against hatred - in front of something which spewed hatred.
CEO Sello Hatang says the freedom of expression which allows artists creative license needs to be discussed.
“Where does that line lie and who determines that line? Is it the one who’s taking offence or those who are enjoying so-called art in this form – it’s not even close to reality.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Inquiry: Duduzane Zuma step closer to grilling witnesses who've implicated him
-
‘Zuma is harbouring hatred over how ANC treated him’
-
ANC: Alleged meeting to topple Ramaphosa was not sanctioned by party
-
Top ANC people want to oust President Ramaphosa - report
-
'Sunday Times' stands by its story on alleged plot to unseat Ramaphosa
-
Cope ‘caught off guard’ by Lekota’s media briefing with AfriForum
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.