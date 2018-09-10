Mandela Foundation ‘offended’ by Ayanda Mabulu's Nazi artwork

The painting was on display at the FNB Joburg Art Fair, which ran from Friday to Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Nelson Mandela Foundation says the latest artwork by controversial artist Ayanda Mabulu which depicts the former president doing a Nazi salute superimposed on the Nazi flag is deeply offensive and unreal.

The foundation says the message the painting reflects is misdirected because it puts Mandela - a man who fought against hatred - in front of something which spewed hatred.

CEO Sello Hatang says the freedom of expression which allows artists creative license needs to be discussed.

“Where does that line lie and who determines that line? Is it the one who’s taking offence or those who are enjoying so-called art in this form – it’s not even close to reality.”

