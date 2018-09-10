[LISTEN] Spur recovering from controversial 2017 boycott

Radio 702 | The right-wing Front Nasionaal launched called for a nationwide Spur boycott soon after the video made news headlines, which resulted in franchises recording drops in turnover ranging from 23% to 45%.

JOHANNESBURG - Local food chain Spur had a tumultuous 2017 following an incident involving a white man and black woman which was caught on camera and went viral for all the wrong reasons.

The right-wing Front Nasionaal called for a nationwide Spur boycott soon after the video made news headlines, which resulted in franchises recording drops in turnover ranging from 23% to 45%.

Things are, however, looking up as Spur says it has seen revenue growth of 3% to R667.2 million so far this year.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Spur Corporation CEO Pierre Van Tonder.

