[LISTEN] #Depression: Talking about men's mental health
CapeTalk | Suicide survivor Daryl Brown opens up about his battle with depression during an interview with CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies.
CAPE TOWN – “I was so exhausted. I just wanted to go to sleep and never wake up.”
Daryl Brown had tried almost everything to cope with depression after struggling with the mental illness for many years. He moved to London to study and work to start a new chapter. But things didn’t go as planned. Brown says he experienced a turning point soon after he lost both his legs during a suicide attempt in London.
Listen to the audio above for more.
