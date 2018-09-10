[LISTEN] ANC tells 'Sunday Times' to retract anti-Ramaphosa plot story

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • -2°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
Go

[LISTEN] ANC tells 'Sunday Times' to retract anti-Ramaphosa plot story

| 'Sunday Times' reporter Quaanitah Hunter, who co-wrote the article, says she doesn't understand why the ANC is responding to these allegations because this has nothing to do with the party.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has strongly denied the claims that the party is trying to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa.

According to the Sunday Times, there was a private meeting attended by former President Jacob Zuma and ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule which was held at a Durban beachfront hotel on Thursday, allegedly discussing plans to unseat Ramaphosa.

Sunday Times reporter Quaanitah Hunter, who co-wrote the article, says she doesn't understand why the ANC is responding to these allegations because this has nothing to do with the party because the meeting was held outside the party's jurisdiction.

Hunter says if the ANC wants to get involved, they should ask these leaders of their whereabouts on the day they were seen leaving the hotel in Durban.

"If they are refuting the story then they need to ask one simple question, were they in the meeting or not, and the statement doesn't speak to that."

Listen to the audio above for more.

More in Multimedia

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA