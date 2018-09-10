[LISTEN] ANC tells 'Sunday Times' to retract anti-Ramaphosa plot story

Radio 702 | 'Sunday Times' reporter Quaanitah Hunter, who co-wrote the article, says she doesn't understand why the ANC is responding to these allegations because this has nothing to do with the party.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has strongly denied the claims that the party is trying to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa.

According to the Sunday Times, there was a private meeting attended by former President Jacob Zuma and ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule which was held at a Durban beachfront hotel on Thursday, allegedly discussing plans to unseat Ramaphosa.

Sunday Times reporter Quaanitah Hunter, who co-wrote the article, says she doesn't understand why the ANC is responding to these allegations because this has nothing to do with the party because the meeting was held outside the party's jurisdiction.

Hunter says if the ANC wants to get involved, they should ask these leaders of their whereabouts on the day they were seen leaving the hotel in Durban.

"If they are refuting the story then they need to ask one simple question, were they in the meeting or not, and the statement doesn't speak to that."

