Lawyers representing listeriosis victims want dept's buy-in to sue Tiger Brands
The lawyers say they are waiting for a notice to be published this week to allow for their class-action lawsuit against Tiger Brands to go ahead.
JOHANNESBURG – Lawyers representing some listeriosis victims say they are waiting for a notice to be published this week to allow for their class-action lawsuit against Tiger Brands to go ahead.
Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi last week announced that there’s no longer a listeriosis outbreak in the country.
Over a thousand cases of the disease were reported last year with over 200 fatalities.
An Enterprise Foods factory in Limpopo was identified as the source of the outbreak. Subsequently, Tiger Brands has closed three of its facilities.
Richard Spoor Attorneys' Thamsanqa Malusi says: “We’ll only get a court date once we’ve finalised this process on the notice which. We need the Department of Health’s buy-in for that.
“We’re in process of making contact with them and we’re hoping that we can make a meeting with the minister.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
