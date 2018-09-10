Popular Topics
Kremlin says Putin sent an invitation to North Korean leader

Putin added no detailed plans of a meeting between the two leaders are being discussed at the moment.

FILE: Vladimir Putin takes the oath of office during a ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow on 7 May 2018 after being re-elected as president. Picture: AFP
2 hours ago

VLADIVOSTOK - Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a letter of invitation to visit Russia to North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Monday.

He added no detailed plans of a meeting between the two leaders are being discussed at the moment.

