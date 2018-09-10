Klerksdorp residents torch homes of foreign nationals
Two people have been killed, including a taxi driver whose body was discovered with stab wounds on Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG - Angry residents in Klerksdorp have torched homes belonging to foreign nationals.
Two people have been killed, including a taxi driver whose body was discovered with stab wounds on Sunday.
It’s understood a group of taxi drivers set out to avenge the death of their colleague and they allegedly stabbed a 28-year-old Zimbabwean man in the chest.
The police's Sabata Mokgwabone says public order police have been deployed to the area.
“Taxi drivers converged and went to one of the taxi ranks where they allegedly set alight hawkers’ stalls. They were apparently accusing Nigerians of the killing of a taxi driver and a Zimbabwean man was stabbed by the taxi drivers.”
Two separate cases of murder are being investigated.
Popular in Local
-
‘Zuma is harbouring hatred over how ANC treated him’
-
Cosatu: Zuma must respond to reports over plans to oust Ramaphosa
-
Duduzane Zuma ready to testify before state capture inquiry
-
EFF invasion compounded bad trading conditions, says Smokehouse & Grill
-
Top ANC people want to oust President Ramaphosa - report
-
Prasa on brink of financial collapse
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.