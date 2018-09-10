Klerksdorp residents torch homes of foreign nationals

Two people have been killed, including a taxi driver whose body was discovered with stab wounds on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - Angry residents in Klerksdorp have torched homes belonging to foreign nationals.

It’s understood a group of taxi drivers set out to avenge the death of their colleague and they allegedly stabbed a 28-year-old Zimbabwean man in the chest.

The police's Sabata Mokgwabone says public order police have been deployed to the area.

“Taxi drivers converged and went to one of the taxi ranks where they allegedly set alight hawkers’ stalls. They were apparently accusing Nigerians of the killing of a taxi driver and a Zimbabwean man was stabbed by the taxi drivers.”

Two separate cases of murder are being investigated.