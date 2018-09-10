John Legend's surreal honour

The 39-year-old singer never thought he would join the elite group of stars to have won at all four major awards ceremonies.

The 39-year-old singer became the youngest person to achieve the coveted career milestone when he picked up an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) as producer of Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday, adding to his 10 Grammies, 2015 Oscar win for Best Original Song and the Tony he picked up in 2017 for co-producing Jitney.

And Legend never thought he would join the elite group of stars to have won at all four major awards ceremonies.

He told Entertainment Tonight: "It's kind of surreal. It's something I never even thought about when I started my career. I probably wanted to win some GRAMMYs and sell a lot of records, and all that started happening pretty quickly, but I never dreamed that I would be here, winning an Emmy, and being in that rare group of people that have won all four of these major [awards]."

And Legend hailed his Emmy win as a huge honour.

He added: "I'm happy I was part of such a great show."

The Ordinary People singer was particularly pleased he won at the Emmys because his wife Chrissy Teigen - the mother of his kids Luna, two, and Miles, three months - had rearranged her work schedule in order to join him at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theatre.

He said: "She was supposed to be taping 'Lip Sync Battle' while we were here, and she convinced her producers to push the second show back so she could come here in between shows and see if we would win this EGOT.

"I was hoping that I would not disappoint her and make her trip a waste of time.

"She was very supportive and I'm glad we made it worth her while."

When the Creative Arts Emmy Award nominations were announced in July, Teigen predicted Legend would win and joked she'd have to move her own Spike TV Award to make way for an Emmy statuette, but the Glory hitmaker insisted that won't be necessary.

He joked: "We have plenty of room at the house. We'll make room for all the trophies."