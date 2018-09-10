John Legend becomes 1st black man to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar & Tony
John Legend, 39, won a Creative Arts Emmy last night for producing Jesus Christ Superstar Live.
JOHANNESBURG - US singer and actor John Legend has become the first black man and youngest person to attain the prestigious EGOT status.
For those of you who don't know what an EGOT is, it's when a star wins one or multiple Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards, in no particular order.
Technically, Legend isn't the very first black man to achieve this. In 2012, legendary actor, James Earl Jones added an honorary Oscar to his EGOT status, but because it doesn't count as an official win, it means he isn't counted among official EGOTers.
Legend joins a league of other official EGOTers, including Whoopi Goldberg (the only black woman EGOTer) and Audrey Hepburn.
EGOT GOATS pic.twitter.com/WDFKGRop6n— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 10, 2018
My partner, client & oldest, best & most talented friend, John Legend, is the 1st black man & the youngest ever EGOT. We always knew he was a legend, but this is next level. And he’s just getting started. Wow! Congrats, @johnlegend. There’s nothing you can’t do. #EmmysArts pic.twitter.com/0F8rf37BPZ— ty stiklorius (@tystiklorius) September 10, 2018
John Legend is now the first African American male to reach EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) status. LEGEND! 🙏🏾🙌🏾💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/PHXbOYOLpW— eric ☥ (@thetrillgent) September 10, 2018
