Jamie Oliver confronts would-be burglar
The 43-year-old chef has been hailed a hero by his neighbours for his selfless behaviour in apprehending the unnamed man after he tried to break into his home.
LONDON - Jamie Oliver has been hailed a hero for chasing and detaining a would-be burglar in his north London street.
The 43-year-old chef has been hailed a hero by his neighbours in Highgate, north London, for his selfless behaviour in apprehending the unnamed man after he tried to break into his home.
While Oliver - who has five children, Poppy, 16, Daisy, 15, Petal, nine, Buddy, seven, and two-year-old River, with wife Jools - held down the man, other local residents called police.
A source told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "It was just a brave, selfless thing to do. Despite the clearly very hairy situation, Jamie was laughing and joking with the coppers saying they'd done a great job to arrive so quickly after the 999 call. Everyone is really thankful for his quick thinking and courage."
Oliver was at home with his family when he confronted the would-be burglar last Tuesday.
The source said: "Jamie was alerted to something wrong when he heard a massive commotion coming from his neighbour's house. He was set to investigate but before he knew it, he was face to face with the burglar himself as he tried to smash his way into his house as well. Jamie went absolutely mad and sprinted after the man down the street before catching up with him and pinning him down to the floor."
Police have confirmed an aggressive man was arrested but later released without charge.
A spokesperson said: "At 7.13 pm on Tuesday, 4 September, police were called to reports of an aggressive male attempting to gain entry to residential addresses in N6.
"The male was apprehended by members of the public and was subsequently detained by police. He was taken to a north London police station and was subsequently released with no further action."
Popular in Lifestyle
-
[WATCH] A woman gives birth...in a moving car
-
Ariana Grande breaks silence following Mac Miller’s death
-
Die Antwoord to Eminem: Ninja & Yo-landi strike back
-
John Legend becomes 1st black man to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar & Tony
-
Mzekezeke makes return just in time for festive season
-
John Legend's surreal honour
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.