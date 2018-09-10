Jamie Oliver confronts would-be burglar

The 43-year-old chef has been hailed a hero by his neighbours for his selfless behaviour in apprehending the unnamed man after he tried to break into his home.

LONDON - Jamie Oliver has been hailed a hero for chasing and detaining a would-be burglar in his north London street.

The 43-year-old chef has been hailed a hero by his neighbours in Highgate, north London, for his selfless behaviour in apprehending the unnamed man after he tried to break into his home.

While Oliver - who has five children, Poppy, 16, Daisy, 15, Petal, nine, Buddy, seven, and two-year-old River, with wife Jools - held down the man, other local residents called police.

A source told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "It was just a brave, selfless thing to do. Despite the clearly very hairy situation, Jamie was laughing and joking with the coppers saying they'd done a great job to arrive so quickly after the 999 call. Everyone is really thankful for his quick thinking and courage."

Oliver was at home with his family when he confronted the would-be burglar last Tuesday.

The source said: "Jamie was alerted to something wrong when he heard a massive commotion coming from his neighbour's house. He was set to investigate but before he knew it, he was face to face with the burglar himself as he tried to smash his way into his house as well. Jamie went absolutely mad and sprinted after the man down the street before catching up with him and pinning him down to the floor."

Police have confirmed an aggressive man was arrested but later released without charge.

A spokesperson said: "At 7.13 pm on Tuesday, 4 September, police were called to reports of an aggressive male attempting to gain entry to residential addresses in N6.

"The male was apprehended by members of the public and was ­subsequently detained by police. He was taken to a north London police station and was subsequently released with no further action."