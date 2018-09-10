Investigation underway into cause of deadly Lisbon Building fire

The fire broke out on the 23rd floor of the building on Wednesday last week and damaged as many as nine other floors in the building.

JOHANNESBURG – Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire that claimed the lives of three firefighters at the Bank of Lisbon Building in the Johannesburg CBD.

The fire broke out on the 23rd floor of the building on Wednesday last week and damaged as many as nine other floors in the building.

The blaze continued on and off for another three days before being completely extinguished on Saturday.

The City of Johannesburg has come under scrutiny for the blaze that caused structural damage to the Bank of Lisbon building.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union say they are prepared to go to court to ensure their workers are not put in danger by working in these buildings.

Mayor Herman Mashaba admitted the city does not have capacity to deal with fires and that many buildings in the inner city are unsafe.

“There’s over 100 buildings in the inner city where our people live in conditions that are extremely dangerous.”

Joburg Emergency Services have now planned a memorial service for the fallen firemen which is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi has paid tribute to the three firemen who lost their lives.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)