‘I was born to do this’ – Semenya boldly shines in new Nike ad

Nike has featured Semenya as part of its 30th anniversary of their famous slogan ‘Just Do It'.

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa athlete Caster Semenya has taken to Twitter to share the latest Nike advert featuring her undeniably bold and gold-clinching journey.

In the 45-seconds long advert posted on Monday, Semenya is heard asking: “Will it be easier for you if I wasn't so fast? Will it be simpler if I stop winning? Would you be more comfortable if I was less proud?”

The gold medalist’s advert follows that of American footballer Colin Kaepernick - as well as sporting legends like tennis star Serena Williams and basketball legend LeBron James.

Narrated by Kaepernick, the advert touches on the saga of NFL players protesting against racial inequality and police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem.

Semenya is back on the track after challenging the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF)'s new female classification rule.