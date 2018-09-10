Gauteng temperatures set to rise as cold front passes

The South African Weather Service says the cold front will out of the province.

JOHANNESBURG – Temperatures in Gauteng are expected to get warmer from Monday.

Forecaster Dipuo Tawana says: “We’re expecting the temperature to start recovering from Monday onwards. Warm temperatures are expected from Monday.”

In other parts of the country, the temperatures are also expected to rise.

The Western Cape is expected to see temperatures in the low 20s, with Vredendal expected to reach 30 degrees Celsius.

The Northern Cape will see temperatures ranging from 18 degrees Celsius in De Aar to 25 degrees Celsius in Springbok and Upington.

Limpopo, Mpumalanga, the North West and the Free State are expected to see sunny but mild conditions while the Eastern Cape will also experience similar conditions.

Parts of KwaZulu-Natal will experience some partly cloudy conditions.