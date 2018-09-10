Gauteng govt building in CBD closes over safety compliance issues
Government officials say they’ve been given a month to work from home while Imbumba House at 75 Fox Street undergoes maintenance.
JOIHANNESBURG - Another Gauteng government building is closing for maintenance due to safety compliance issues.
At least five staff members working at Imbumba House in downtown Johannesburg have confirmed to Eyewitness News they had a meeting on Monday afternoon in which they were told to work from home for the next month.
The safety of structures in the CBD has come into sharp focus after it emerged the Lisbon Bank building which caught fire last week failed to meet regulations.
Three firefighter died trying to extinguish the blaze .
Government officials have told EWN they’ve been given a month to work from home while Imbumba House at 75 Fox Street undergoes maintenance.
A man, who wants to stay anonymous, says he’s surprised government has taken so long to move them out of the building.
“This is a very scary thing that we’ve been working all this time in an unsafe building.”
Outside the building, security guards are stationed at the door, while staff carrying boxes with office stationary are making their way to their vehicles.
LISTEN: #JoburgFire: Building safety compliance in spotlight
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
