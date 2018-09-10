FS govt paid more than other provinces to Guptas-owned media companies

Jan Gilliland has shown that a total of more than R260 million was paid by government to Gupta media companies the 'New Age' and Infinity Media.

JOHANNESBURG – It’s emerged the Free State government has paid more than any other province to Gupta-owned media companies in the past seven years.

This was revealed by a Treasury official who testified at the state capture inquiry on Monday.

Jan Gilliland gave evidence about government procurement processes.

He says national Treasury has access to the database that tracks orders and payments made by government departments.

Gilliland has shown that a total of more than R260 million was paid by government to Gupta media companies the New Age and Infinity Media.

Gilliland also took evidence leader Advocate Vincent Maleka through the individual provinces and how much they paid.

“The first is the Free State which paid R75.2 million to TNA and R4.1 million to Infinity Media.”

The KwaZulu-Natal government paid R25 million to these companies while the North West paid R23.8 million.

The commission is also set to show that a large amount of money was paid towards the controversial New Age breakfast briefings.

At the same time, the commission has now heard from Duduzane Zuma's lawyers. They've confirmed the president's son has made an about turn and now wants to testify.

And Limpopo is the only province to have spent less than a million on those Gupta TNA breakfast nyols. #StateCaptureInquiry pic.twitter.com/NIRs5CCsXu — LesetjaMO (@MoLesetja) September 10, 2018

#StateCaptureInquiry Maleka says they will also show that while Infinity media payments by government went down, TNA payments increased and peaked by 2015 - which is mainly print media. GN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 10, 2018

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)