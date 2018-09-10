EWN Round-Up: Duduzane and the state capture inquiry; John Legend's EGOT & more

JOHANNESBURG - Missed some of the stories that made headlines on Eyewitness News today? Catch up in our daily round-up:

👨🏽Roll call! Duduzane Zuma says he is ready to appear at the state capture inquiry.

🔥🏘Trouble is brewing again in the North West. This time, in Klerksdorp where angry residents have torched homes belonging to foreign nationals.

🚃❌ Prasa coming off the rails? The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa recorded losses for the 2016/17 financial year of almost R1bn.

🥩💰 [LISTEN] Spur had more than its fair share of a grilling in 2017 after a widespread boycott. But, things are looking good now as it sees a revenue increase.

🚰 [INFOGRAPHIC] Cape Town is relaxing its water restrictions from level 6b to level 5. Here’s what this means for Capetonians.

👏🏾 🎬 Congrats are in order for John Legend - who is now officially the 1st black man & youngest person to join the prestigious Emmy, Grammy, Oscars & Tony winners club.