Egypt lifts suspension on SA agricultural imports

JOHANNESBURG - Egypt has lifted its suspension of South African agricultural imports following the announcement of the end of the listeriosis outbreak.

Egypt is one of the countries that suspended the trade of certain products after South Africa was struck by the disease.

Last week, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced that the new incident rate had dropped to pre-outbreak levels.

Over 1,000 cases of listeriosis were reported over the past year with more than 200 confirmed fatalities.

The embassy's Ayman Walash says they are pleased with South Africa’s efforts to fight listeria.

“We are confident that South Africa and its government are taking the necessary procedures that will confirm that the older products are clear so that we release the suspension.”

