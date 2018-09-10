Popular Topics
EC cop arrested for fraud gets bail

Sergeant Melumzi Mnakaniso appeared in the Port St Johns Magistrates Court on Friday on 14 counts of fraud amounting to about R42,000.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - An Eastern Cape police sergeant has been granted bail after he was nabbed on fraud charges.

Sergeant Melumzi Mnakaniso appeared in the Port St Johns Magistrates Court on Friday on 14 counts of fraud amounting to about R42,000.

The 40-year-old who works at the Qumbu police station near Mthatha was apprehended last Thursday. Mnakaniso was released on bail of R1,500.

The alleged crimes occurred between 2012 and 2014.

The Hawks’ Anelisa Feni said: “It was alleged that while he was stationed at Lusikisiki police station he submitted false invoices for a bed and breakfast and for taxi fare under the pretence that he had travelled to Port Elizabeth to attend court cases.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

