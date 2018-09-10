Duduzane Zuma ready to testify before state capture inquiry

Zuma had initially stated that he would not give evidence while he was facing criminal charges in a similar matter.

JOHANNESBURG - Duduzane Zuma has presented a letter to the state capture inquiry indicating that he is now prepared to testify.

The son of former President Jacob Zuma had initially stated that he would not give evidence while he was facing criminal charges in a similar matter.

Now Zuma's attorneys have indicated that he is prepared to testify which may give him a better chance of being able to cross-examine witnesses who have implicated him in recent weeks.

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo says he's pleased with this development.

“I think that it is good for the process of the commission that Mr Duduzane Zuma has made the decision that he will be prepared to give evidence. And of course, that immediately places him in the same position as some of the applicants for leave to cross-examine witnesses.”

However, Zondo is only likely to make a decision about Zuma and the Guptas' application to cross-examine witnesses on Wednesday.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)