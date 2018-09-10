Dlodlo: Govt working to limit 'excessive spending' by Cabinet ministers
Public Service Minister Ayanda Dlodlo says she has been involved in a lengthy consultative process with Cabinet and the president to review the ministerial handbook, which governs executive spending.
CAPE TOWN - Public Service Minister Ayanda Dlodlo says that government is working on measures to limit “unnecessary and excessive” spending by Cabinet members.
Dlodlo says that she has been involved in a lengthy consultative process with Cabinet and the president to review the ministerial handbook, which governs executive spending.
The minister was responding to a written question from the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Desiree van der Walt, who had asked whether government had taken any steps to curb excessive spending on executive comforts.
Dlodlo’s response follows a recent Scopa meeting where angry MPs confronted Public Works Minister Thulas Nxesi on the spending of millions on luxurious houses for ministers.
The committee also expressed concern at how Public Works spent about R500,000 on refurbishing braai entertainment areas at houses allocated to ministers.
Dlodlo says that once approved by the president, the new guide will prescribe cost containment measures.
